Fla. Man Charged in Illinois Bowling Alley Shooting That Killed 3

Authorities in Rockford, Illinois, say that a 37-year-old man is in custody and facing murder charges after three people were killed and three more were wounded in a shooting at a bowling alley on Saturday night.

According to police, Duke Webb, a Florida resident, was apprehended at the scene following the shooting, which took place just after 7 p.m. at the Don Carter Lanes in the 4000 block of East State Street.

Police say that the suspected gunman opened fire near the business and then proceeded inside, firing more rounds at patrons inside the building.

In all, three people, ranging in age from 65 to 73, were killed, and three more victims were wounded in the shooting.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the face, and his condition has stabilized, according to police. A 16-year-old girl was treated and released from a local hospital after being shot in the shoulder, and a 62-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times.

Police say the teens were in the business to pick up carryout food orders.

Officers arrived on scene within one minute of the first 911 calls, according to Rockford police. Authorities say that upon their arrival, the suspect attempted to disguise himself and to hide his weapons in the building. Police were able to determine his identity and take him into custody without firing their weapons.

Investigators canvassing the scene were able to locate two weapons used in the shooting.

There were approximately 20-to-25 people inside of the establishment at the time of the shooting. According to officials, the bowling alley and downstairs bar at the business were closed, per Tier 3 coronavirus mitigations in the state of Illinois, but the upstairs bar area, which featured multiple large doors that could be opened to allow air to circulate through the building, was open and in compliance with mitigation rules.

Authorities believe Webb is an active military member, but they are seeking more information on his current status with the United States Army.

It is unclear why Webb was in Rockford, and police say that the act appears to be random, with no immediately clear connection between the alleged gunmen and the victims in the shooting.

Webb is facing three charges of first-degree murder and three attempted murder charges in the case, according to the Winnebago County state’s attorney.

Surveillance footage captured most of the shooting, according to authorities.

Authorities have not publicized a motive in the case, and the investigation remains ongoing. In spite of the suspect’s military status, Winnebago County officials anticipate that the case will proceed in criminal court.