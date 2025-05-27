Deputies fatally shoot Florida man who survived apparent gator attack and tried to steal their gun, sheriff says

A Florida man who was apparently bitten while swimming in alligator-infested waters Monday morning was fatally shot after, officials said, he emerged from the lake and charged at sheriff's deputies with garden shears.

Two deputies, including a trainee, opened fire on Timothy Schulz, 42, after they deployed a stun gun that appeared to have no effect and after Schulz tried to remove a firearm from their patrol cruiser, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“The fact that he was bitten by an alligator and still continued his rampage is shocking,” Judd said.

Authorities first responded to a call involving Schulz at 5:56 a.m., when he appeared at a racetrack shaking and asking to call his son, Judd said. Deputies who responded to the area could not find him, the sheriff said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Nearly two hours later, a witness spotted Schulz in Lakeland, south of Orlando, and reported that the man was in a lake with “a lot” of alligators, Judd said.

“A witness actually took a life vest and tried to give it to him,” he said. “He wouldn’t take it.”

Another witness told authorities that Schulz growled when the person tried talking to him.

The witnesses reported that Schulz was treading water and that they could see only his head. At one point, an alligator appeared to bite his right arm, Judd said.

After he emerged from the lake, Schulz was seen walking between houses in a residential area, carrying a pair of garden shears. At one point he threw a brick at a truck, Judd said.

As deputies arrived, Judd said, they saw Schulz apparently trying to break into a vehicle and quickly got out of their cruiser.

When Schulz charged at them with the shears, Judd said, they ordered him to drop the tool, then deployed the stun gun when he did not.

Schulz climbed into the passenger side of the deputies' patrol vehicle and appeared to try and remove a rifle or shotgun, Judd said.

"At that time our deputies shot multiple times," Judd said. "As a result, Timothy is deceased."

He said the deputies will remain on administrative leave while the state’s attorney’s office reviews the shooting, per department policy.

Judd said Schulz has faced several methamphetamine charges and was released from county jail most recently on May 20. An affidavit in that case says a deputy found a glass pipe in a backpack Schulz was carrying that tested positive for the drug.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: