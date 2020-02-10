President Trump

Fla. Man Threatened to ‘Assassinate President Trump’ Before White House Arrest, Police Say

25-year-old Roger Hedgpeth was taken into custody Saturday after he told a Secret Service agent of his plan on the grounds outside the building

100066545
Getty Images

Officials arrested a Florida man who they say told them he traveled to the White House to "assassinate" President Trump.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports that 25-year-old Roger Hedgpeth was taken into custody Saturday by Metropolitan Police after he told a Secret Service agent of his plan on the grounds outside the building.

Hedgpeth allegedly told the officer he planned to do it with a knife, which was taken into custody after other Secret Service agents arrived at the scene.

U.S. & World

MEGHAN MARKLE 1 hour ago

Meghan Markle and British Racism: What Her Saga Says to Black Britons

Academy Awards 2 hours ago

South Koreans Explode With Joy Over ‘Parasite’ Oscar Wins

The resident of Brandon, a suburb located east of Tampa, was taken to a mental hospital for evaluation and will be held there until further notice. He was arrested for making threats to do bodily harm as well as possession of a prohibited weapon.

This article tagged under:

President TrumpFloridaWhite House
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Dog House Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us