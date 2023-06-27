Florida man won't face charges for firing on pool cleaner he thought was intruder

A Florida man won't be criminally charged after mistaking his pool cleaner for an intruder and opening fire on him with a high-capacity weapon, officials said Monday.

Bradley and Jana Hocevar were inside their home in Dunedin on June 15 when she spotted a figure on their pool deck about 9 p.m., officials said.

Jana Hocevar, 43, called 911, and Bradley Hocevar, 57, "retrieved a rifle from their bedroom" and "fired two rounds" at Karl Polek, 33, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's statement.

Polek works for Bay Area Pool Techs and was servicing the couple's pool. Polek was hurt by exploding glass and shrapnel but didn't suffer any life-threatening wounds, officials said.

“This is a classic example of what’s called the castle doctrine or Florida's stand-your-ground law. Bradley Hocevar was in his home, he was in fear someone was breaking in,” Sheriff Bob Gualtieri told reporters.

Polek could not be reached Tuesday at any of the publicly listed phone numbers for him.

