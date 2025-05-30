Florida Panthers

How Florida Panthers joined Warriors, Athletics in exclusive stat club

By Joel Soria

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s not every day a franchise joins an exclusive stat club. 

That said, the Warriors, Athletics, Detroit Pistons and Florida Panthers now find themselves in an exclusive club together. 

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Panthers this week joined those three other teams as the fourth MLB/NBA/NHL/NFL team to clinch its third straight Championship Round appearance after not having done so once in any of the 25 seasons prior (h/t Greg Harvey). 

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Panthers are back in the Stanley Cup Final for a third straight season after a 4-1 series win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Looking to secure back-to-back Stanley Cups, Florida is the first (2023-25) franchise to accomplish the feat since the Warriors (2015-19). 

Prior to Golden State’s historic five consecutive NBA Finals appearances, the Pistons, spearheaded by Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame guard Isiah Thomas, made three consecutive Finals appearances.

U.S. & World

Health care 8 mins ago

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst defends proposed Medicaid cuts: ‘We all are going to die'

In Memoriam 14 mins ago

Loretta Swit, Emmy-winner who played Houlihan on ‘M.A.S.H.,' has died at 87

The Athletics, on the other hand, were the first North American franchise to accomplish the feat (1972-74). 

It’s growing, but the Panthers joined a truly exclusive stat club.

This article tagged under:

Florida Panthers
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us