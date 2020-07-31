Florida Teen ‘Mastermind' Among 3 Charged in Massive Twitter Hack

Officials in Florida said Friday a 17-year-old was the "mastermind" of the high-profile Twitter hack earlier this month that targeted a range of people, including Joe Biden and Bill Gates.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren filed 30 felony charges against a Tampa resident for scamming people across America, perpetrating the “Bit-Con” hack, according to a news release. The investigation revealed Graham Ivan Clark, 17, was the "mastermind" of the hack; he was arrested in Tampa early Friday, according to the release.

Later Friday, federal officials said two others would face charges in the hack.

Mason Sheppard, 19, of Bognor Regis, in the United Kingdom, was charged in a criminal complaint in the Northern District of California with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and the intentional access of a protected computer.

Nima Fazeli, 22, of Orlando, Florida, was charged in a criminal complaint in the Northern District of California with aiding and abetting the intentional access of a protected computer.

“These crimes were perpetrated using the names of famous people and celebrities, but they’re not the primary victims here," Warren said. "This ‘Bit-Con’ was designed to steal money from regular Americans from all over the country, including here in Florida. This massive fraud was orchestrated right here in our backyard, and we will not stand for that.”

The ruse included bogus tweets from former President Barack Obama, Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founderl Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Celebrities Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, were also hacked.

The fake tweets offered to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to an anonymous Bitcoin address.

The Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office is prosecuting Clark because Florida law allows minors to be charged as adults in financial fraud cases such as this when appropriate, according to the release.

"We appreciate the swift actions of law enforcement in this investigation and will continue to cooperate as the case progresses. For our part, we are focused on being transparent and providing updates regularly," Twitter said in a statement.

The company has previously said the incident was a “coordinated social engineering attack” that targeted some of its employees with access to internal systems and tools. It didn’t provide any more information about how the attack was carried out, but the details released so far suggest the hackers started by using the old-fashioned method of talking their way past security.

British cybersecurity analyst Graham Cluley said his guess was that a targeted Twitter employee or contractor received a message by phone asking them to call a number.

“When the worker called the number they might have been taken to a convincing (but fake) helpdesk operator, who was then able to use social engineering techniques to trick the intended victim into handing over their credentials,” Clulely wrote Friday on his blog.