Florida teen kidnapped, possibly dismembered after meeting man from social media

A Florida teenager was kidnapped and possibly dismembered after meeting up with a man she met through a social media application last month, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Miranda Corsette, 16, was reported missing to the Gulfport Police Department on Feb. 24. On Thursday, St. Petersburg police received a call from a witness who said they had information about "a possible kidnapping and homicide" involving Corsette.

"Through their investigation, detectives learned that 16-year-old Miranda Corsette was lured through a social media app to meet 35-year-old Steven Gress on February 14th," police said in a news release. "After meeting him the first time, she went home and then the next day she returned to his home, a duplex at 2708 27th Ave. N."

According to police, Corsette stayed with Gress and his partner, 37-year-old Michelle Brandes, at their home until a dispute occurred on Feb. 20 where the teen was beaten.

Investigators believe that Corsette was killed sometime between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24, and that Gress drove her body to a house in Largo.

"Evidence at the Largo home indicates the body was dismembered, driven to Hillsborough County and placed in a dumpster at 2893 14th Ave. S.E., Ruskin," police said. "Detectives located the dumpster and are working to find the body."

Gress was arrested on Wednesday for drug possession and pointing a harpoon at his partner, police said. He's now facing a kidnapping charge in connection with Corsette's disappearance.

"This is still a very active investigation and more charges are expected," police said.

St. Petersburg police are still searching for Gress' partner, Brandes, and is asking anyone with information to contact them.

