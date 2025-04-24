Florida woman poses as ICE agent to kidnap ex-boyfriend's wife, police say

Florida police have released video of the arrest of a suspect accused of kidnapping the wife of her ex-boyfriend by impersonating a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office in the Florida panhandle's Panama City metropolitan area released the video on Monday of the April 10 arrest.

After receiving reports of a suspicious incident, the sheriff's office said deputies responded to the Bridge Plaza Apartments, where they found a resident who was sheltering the victim.

"It was determined the suspect, Latrance Battle, came to the victim’s place of employment and identified herself as an 'ICE' agent," the Bay County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Latrance was wearing a black shirt with ICE printed on the front, portrayed a Sheriff's Office business card, and had a hand-held radio."

Police said that while at the victim's workplace, Battle ordered her to get in a vehicle or else Battle would call in more ICE agents. The victim complied out of fear, telling police that she genuinely believed Battle was an ICE agent because she's in the process of becoming a legal U.S. resident.

While both were inside the vehicle, Battle "forcefully snatched" the victim's phone as she was trying to contact her husband and her lawyer, police said.

Battle told the victim they were going to an apartment complex to pick up more ICE agents, which further fueled the victim's suspicions that this was not a legitimate federal officer, police said.

When Battle left the vehicle and went inside an apartment, the victim fled and got help from a neighbor at the complex who was sitting in his car. As the victim was hiding behind the neighbor's vehicle while contacting police, Battle went up to the neighbor and asked if he had seen a woman running, police said.

The neighbor "told her no, and asked why she took someone's phone. Latrance stated 'She knows what she did,'" a police incident report said.

The report said that the victim's husband identified Battle as his ex-girlfriend, who told the victim she had to "suffer the consequences of her husband’s actions." The husband said he had a restraining order against Battle after she attacked him at his workplace two years ago.

A deputy investigated further and found that Battle was on probation until 2026 for aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony.

Battle has been charged with kidnapping, robbery by sudden snatching, impersonating a law enforcement officer and violation of probation.