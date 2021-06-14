For 1st Time, Great White Shark Tagged in Rhode Island

For the first time, a great white shark has been tagged off the coast of Rhode Island.

WJAR reported that a tag was placed on the juvenile shark on Saturday, when it was located in the Point Judith Harbor of Refuge.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The tag will allow the Atlantic Shark Institute to track the shark for 10 years.

Less than 300 sharks have been tagged in the northwest Atlantic waters.

According to Jon Dudd, the executive director of ASI, juvenile sharks are difficult to find and tag. This is only the second juvenile shark that has been tagged in a study underway of sharks along the East Coast.