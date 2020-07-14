Ford Bronco

Ford Unleashes Its Latest Bronco, a Daring Redesign of the Rough-Riding Classic

The Bronco gained a loyal following when it was first introduced in 1966, but it later became inextricably linked to former football star O.J. Simpson after he led police on a pursuit in a white Bronco in 1994

The 2021 Ford Bronco
Ford

Ford unleashed its latest Bronco on Monday night, offering up a daring redesign of the rough-riding classic that has been one of the top-selling SUVs since its debut in model-year 1966.

Ford is so confident about the success of this new SUV that it is launching an entire "family." That includes retro-styled 2-door and 4-door versions sharing the same underlying chassis as its Ranger pickup. It also will produce a smaller, less angular model built off a ruggedized version of its Escape crossover platform.

"We’ll start with the three models we have," targeting the fastest-growing segment, said Mark Grueber, the new sub-brand marketing chief, responding to a question from NBC News. "But we will continue to look at where we can satisfy customers and how to continue to expand the brand in the future."

First introduced during the 1966 model-year, the Bronco was one of the first SUVs targeting a broad retail market. It gained a loyal following but also found itself inextricably linked to former football star O.J. Simpson, after a 1994 police pursuit as he rode in a white Bronco on Los Angeles freeways on June 17, 1994 — a slow-speed chase that was viewed on national TV by 95 million people.

