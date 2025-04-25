Former NFL player Wesley Leasy mistakenly detained at gunpoint by Arizona police

A former NFL player is speaking out after police mistakenly held him at gunpoint while he picking up his daughter from the airport earlier this month.

Wesley Leasy, who spent two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, was at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on April 10 when police pulled up.

According to Mesa, Arizona, police, officers were responding to a shooting at a nearby apartment complex and received multiple descriptions of the suspect's car: a white, four-door Mercedes with temporary plates. Police say an air unit spotted a car matching the description entering the airport.

"I have a brand new Mercedes. It's got temporary plates on it," Leasy told NBC News' Ellison Barber, "but here in the state of Arizona, in Scottsdale, where I live, there are a ton of white Mercedes that are around here."

The incident was captured on bodycam footage, as police surrounded Leasy, 53, and his 26-year-old daughter while telling them to get to the ground before handcuffing and detaining them.

Mesa police told NBC News that it was provided a description of the shooter as being a possibly white male wearing a black mask and black sweats. It said it did not believe officers with the vehicle were aware of this prior to the incident.

"I'm a nice-looking man but I'm dark-skinned, and there's never been a confusion with Caucasians and myself," Leasy said.

Leasy said it took about 20 minutes before police realized they had the wrong man.

The Mesa Police Department said "after speaking with the occupants, it was determined they did not match the description of the shooter, and they were released" in a statement to NBC News.

"I've never been so afraid in my entire life," Leasy told NBC News' Ellison Barber.

Leasy and his attorney, Benjamin Taylor, said they intend to sue the Mesa Police Department.

"Throwing him on the ground, throwing his daughter on the ground, that's an assault," Taylor said. "Having multiple guns pointed at him is an assault."

Leasy said he will continue to carry the fear from the incident for the rest of his life.

"That will be with me until my time comes," he said.