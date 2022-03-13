Former President Barack Obama Tests Positive for COVID-19, Dealing With Mild Symptoms

Former President Barack Obama announced on social media Sunday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, but says that he is only dealing with mild symptoms from the virus.

Obama made the announcement on Sunday afternoon, saying that he’s been dealing with a scratchy throat, but is not dealing with any other symptoms at this time:

I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.



It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022

“I just tested positive for COVID,” he tweeted. “I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.”

Obama also used his positive test as a reminder to Americans to get their COVID vaccines.

“It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already,” he said.

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been more than 79 million COVID cases reported in the U.S. since the pandemic began. More than 964,000 people have died.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

According to the CDC, 81.5% of Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.