Ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio arrested on Capitol Hill

The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers had just wrapped up an event, police say

By Gina Cook and NBC News

Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys, was arrested Friday outside the U.S. Capitol, police say.

U.S. Capitol Police officers saw Tarrio hit a woman's arm when she put a cell phone up to his face as they were walking in the area of Delaware Avenue and D Street NE, police said.

When onlookers asked why he’d been detained, Tarrio told them, “a lady stuck her phone in my face so I [inaudible] her phone,” NBC News reports.

Police said the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers had just wrapped up a news conference when the confrontation happened about 2:30 p.m.

The woman was among counter protesters at the event.

Video shows officers putting Tarrio into the back of a police van.

Police said he was charged with simple assault.

Tarrio had been serving a 22 year sentence in federal prison on charges including seditious conspiracy for his role in the the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack until President Donald Trump commuted his sentence last month.

