Former Trump Supporter Says He Would Have Left Capitol Earlier If Trump Asked Them To

Stephen Ayres, who entered the U.S. Capitol illegally on January 6, 2021, appears for testimony during the seventh hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on July 12, 2022, in Washington, DC.
A former supporter of President Trump who illegally entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 told the committee investigating the riot that it was at Trump's behest that he went to D.C. and participated in the events of the day, including going to the Capitol.

"We didn't actually plan to go down there (to the Capitol)," said Stephen Ayres, who said he had been an enthusiastic supporter who followed Trump's social media accounts. "We planned to see the 'Stop the Steal' rally, and that was it. Basically the president got everybody riled up, told 'em to go on down. We were just doing what he said."

Ayres said that he believed then that the election was stolen because of the posts he was seeing on social media. He said he might not have gone down to D.C. at all if he had known Trump had no evidence of widespread election fraud.

In Tuesday’s hearing, Rep. Stephanie Murphy said the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was a “deliberate strategy decided on in advance by the president.”
He also said he left the Capitol as soon as Trump tweeted for his followers to go home, several hours after they had entered the Capitol.

"We literally left right after that came out," Ayres said. "You know, if he would have done that earlier...maybe we wouldn't be in this bad of a situation."

Ayres testified before the committee on Tuesday. He pleaded guilty for illegally entering the Capitol, and his sentencing is scheduled for September.

