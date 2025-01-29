Crime and Courts

Former USPS clerk admits to on-the-job theft of $100K in sports memorabilia

Shelby Dozier, a 34-year-old man from New York City, pleaded guilty to theft of mail by a postal service employee.

By David K. Li | NBC News

A USPS truck
John Smith/VIEWpress via Getty Images

A New York City man admitted to stealing more than $100,000 worth of sports memorabilia while working as a U.S. Postal Service sorting clerk, authorities said Tuesday.

Shelby Dozier, a 34-year-old resident of the Bronx, pleaded guilty to theft of mail by a postal service employee, according to a statement by federal prosecutors in New Jersey.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Dozier was hired by the USPS as a sorting clerk in August 2022 and while working in Clifton, New Jersey, "numerous parcels destined for a consignment auction house located in Clifton went missing," prosecutors said Tuesday.

The victimized company "specializes in the sale of trading cards and sports memorabilia that it receives from customers around the world," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Dozier swiped at least 10 parcels that contained "valuable trading cards and sports memorabilia," according to prosecutors.

In the original criminal complaint filed against Dozier on Sept. 11 last year, prosecutors listed some of the stolen items which included:

  • Trading cards of all-time basketball great Michael Jordan, baseball legends Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays and current NHL star Connor McDavid;
  • Jerseys worn by former NBA great Reggie Miller and other star athletes;
  • Autographed pictures of tennis icon Rafael Nadal and other famous players.

Dozier has agreed to pay the victims restitution of $108,692.49, authorities said.

U.S. & World

Bob Menendez 7 mins ago

Former Sen. Bob Menendez sentenced to 11 years in corruption and bribery case

Immigration 22 mins ago

At signing of Laken Riley Act, Trump says he plans to send migrants in US illegally to Guantanamo

He faces a maximum sentence of five years behind bars when he's sentenced on April 22, officials said.

The defendant's attorney could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us