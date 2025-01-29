A New York City man admitted to stealing more than $100,000 worth of sports memorabilia while working as a U.S. Postal Service sorting clerk, authorities said Tuesday.

Shelby Dozier, a 34-year-old resident of the Bronx, pleaded guilty to theft of mail by a postal service employee, according to a statement by federal prosecutors in New Jersey.

Dozier was hired by the USPS as a sorting clerk in August 2022 and while working in Clifton, New Jersey, "numerous parcels destined for a consignment auction house located in Clifton went missing," prosecutors said Tuesday.

The victimized company "specializes in the sale of trading cards and sports memorabilia that it receives from customers around the world," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Dozier swiped at least 10 parcels that contained "valuable trading cards and sports memorabilia," according to prosecutors.

In the original criminal complaint filed against Dozier on Sept. 11 last year, prosecutors listed some of the stolen items which included:

Trading cards of all-time basketball great Michael Jordan, baseball legends Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays and current NHL star Connor McDavid;

Jerseys worn by former NBA great Reggie Miller and other star athletes;

Autographed pictures of tennis icon Rafael Nadal and other famous players.

Dozier has agreed to pay the victims restitution of $108,692.49, authorities said.

He faces a maximum sentence of five years behind bars when he's sentenced on April 22, officials said.

The defendant's attorney could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.

