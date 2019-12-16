Formula One

Formula 1 Heiress’ Jewel Collection Reported Stolen in Raid

The Sun newspaper said the jewelry stolen from Tamara Ecclestone's home was worth about 50 million pounds ($66 million) and included precious rings, earrings and a Cartier bangle Ecclestone received as a wedding present

London police are investigating the theft of a large cache of “high value jewelry” reported stolen from the palatial home of heiress Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone.

The Sun newspaper said the stolen jewelry was worth about 50 million pounds ($66 million) and included precious rings, earrings and a Cartier bangle Ecclestone received as a wedding present.

The Metropolitan Police said officers went to the home on Friday evening after receiving reports of a burglary. No arrests have been made.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 14 mins ago

House Judiciary Releases Impeachment Report, Attention Turns to Likely Senate Trial

Curtis Flowers 2 hours ago

Bond Granted for Curtis Flowers, Tried 6 Times in Miss. Killings

“Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident,” a family statement read.

The family's private security team is cooperating with police, the statement said.

This article tagged under:

Formula One
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us