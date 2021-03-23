Crime and Courts

Four Charged in Multimillion-Dollar Theft Ring in NY, CT

The men are accused of committing more than 130 burglaries targeting car dealerships, mobile phone stores and check cashing businesses in Connecticut, New York and elsewhere

handcuffs-generic-on-black
Getty Images

Federal authorities on Tuesday announced the unsealing of an indictment against four men accused of being part of a criminal ring that stole millions of dollars of goods in more than 130 burglaries in multiple states.

Federal prosecutors and FBI officials in Connecticut said Josepher Cartagena, Alexander Santiago and Douglas Noble, all of New York City, and Justin Herrera, formerly of Levittown, New York, are charged with an array of thefts.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In the indictment, unsealed Monday, the four men are accused of burglarizing car dealerships, mobile phone stores and check cashing businesses in Connecticut, New York and elsewhere. Prosecutors said the men usually committed the crimes at night and often eluded police in high-speed car chases that had to be called off for safety reasons.

U.S. & World

Boulder 7 hours ago

Victims of Colorado Shooting Include Store Workers, Customers, Officer

gun control 11 hours ago

Democrats Vow Vote on Gun Bills; Biden Says ‘We Have to Act'

A public defender for Santiago declined to comment. Messages seeking comment were left for lawyers for Cartagena and Noble. Court records did not list an attorney for Herrera.

Cartagena and Santiago are detained, while Herrera and Noble posted bail.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsConnecticutNew York
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us