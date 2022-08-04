Louisville

Four Louisville Officers Facing Federal Charges in Drug Raid That Led to Breonna Taylor's Death

Four Louisville police officers are now facing federal charges in the drug raid that led to Breonna Taylor’s death, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the charges at a press conference Thursday, saying the Justice Department alleges that the offenses the officers are charged with "resulted in Ms. Taylor's death," NBC News reported.

Det. Joshua Jaynes with the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department obtained the no-knock warrant used in the March 13, 2020 search of Taylor's apartment.

During the early morning raid, police shot and killed Taylor. Officers opened fire after Taylor's boyfriend, believing an intruder was trying to break in, fired a gun toward the door.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

LouisvilleDepartment of JusticeCrime and CourtsBreonna Taylor
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us