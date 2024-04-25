Many of the best hotels in the United States are located right in New York City, according to the Michelin Guide.
The prestigious list for 2024 recognized four NYC hotels to receive Three Keys, including Aman New York (Midtown), Casa Cipriani New York (the Financial District), Crosby Street Hotel, Firmdale Hotels (Soho) and The Whitby Hotel, Firmdale Hotels (Midtown).
The guide states that Aman New York and Casa Cipriani utilize "glamorous Beaux Arts buildings" with the Midtown site featuring a gold-crowned skyscraper, while the Financial District spot highlights a high-end ferry terminal. Each is considered "an elegant, painstakingly designed escape from bustling city life."
The Firmdale hotels, on the other hand, are "a quintessential example of the style and execution of the group’s co-owner and interior designer, Kit Kemp."
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
These standout selections are vetted based on five categories meant to enhance a traveler's experience. The categories are architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price, and a significant contribution to the guest experience in a particular setting.
The Three Keys list is rounded out with various hotels in California.
Other NYC hotels are featured on the Two Keys and One Key list, as well:
U.S. & World
The Two Keys Hotels
New York (NYC): Hotel Barrière Fouquet's New York
New York (NYC): Nine Orchard
New York (NYC): Pendry Manhattan West
New York (NYC): The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel
New York (NYC): The Fifth Avenue Hotel
New York (NYC): The Mark Hotel
The One Keys Hotels
Brooklyn: 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge
Brooklyn: Ace Hotel Brooklyn
Brooklyn: Wythe Hotel
NYC: 1 Hotel Central Park
NYC: Baccarat Hotel & Residences
NYC: Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park
NYC: Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad
NYC: The Beekman - A Thompson Hotel
NYC: The Bowery Hotel
NYC: The Greenwich Hotel
NYC: The Hotel Chelsea
NYC: The Lowell
NYC: The Ludlow Hotel
NYC: The Mercer
NYC: The Peninsula New York
NYC: The Wall Street Hotel
NYC: Warren Street Hotel