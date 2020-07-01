fox news

Fox News' Ed Henry Fired After Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Fox offered no details of the complaint that resulted in Henry's firing, only to say that it happened “years ago.”

By The Associated Press

Ed Henry

Fox News on Wednesday fired daytime news anchor Ed Henry after an investigation of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

The network said it had received a complaint on June 25 from an attorney about the misconduct. An outside investigator was hired and, based on the results of that probe, Fox fired Henry.

Henry worked as a late morning news anchor on Fox, between the hours of 9 to 11 a.m.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 9 hours ago

Virus Updates: Key Voters Give Trump Poor Marks on Response; Dallas Sees Record Number of Cases

Harvey Weinstein 11 hours ago

Women Who Sued Harvey Weinstein for Sexual Misconduct Settle for Nearly $19 Million

He had slowly rehabilitated his career following a four-month leave of absence that ended in 2017, after there were published reports of an extramarital affair that he conducted with a Las Vegas cocktail waitress.

Fox offered no details of the complaint that resulted in Henry's firing, only to say that it happened “years ago.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

fox news
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us