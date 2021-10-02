Foxboro Couple, Diehard Patriots Fans to Marry on Pats-Bucs Game Day

For one couple from Foxboro, Massachusetts, Sunday is a big day for two reasons. As much as they wish that wasn't the case, these diehard fans aren't letting 'till death do us part' get in the way of one of the Patriots most highly-anticipated regular season games.

Usually Cameron Williams and Melissa Almeida would be in the stands at Gillette Stadium or throwing a party at home, but when Tom Brady and the Buccaneers come to town on Sunday, the couple will be a little busy.

They'll be tying the knot just a few hours before kick off.

With brush strokes and paint spray, Lena “Mac” McCarthy and her project partner Dave O’Connor brought to life the spirit of Sunday’s football matchup in a 5-yard-long mural.

They even moved up their timeline so all of their guests could watch Brady take on his former team. The highly-anticipated game will be playing on a big screen on their dance floor -- something that was a no brainer.

"I love it! I hate dancing so I'll have something to do during the time when everyone's dancing," Williams said.

The couple had already sent out their Save the Dates when they found out Sunday, Oct. 3 would be THE date.

"Any other game I wouldn't have cared, but the Brady game, in Foxboro, I'm like oh, come on!" Almeida said.

And it wasn't long before their wedding guests realized game day was also their wedding day.

"How many texts did we get when we found out the date of the Patriots game?" Almeida asked her fiancé.

"My phone blew up instantly," Williams recalled.

"What time is your wedding gonna be over?," Almeida shared what wedding guests wanted to know. "My mom even tried to get us to move our wedding earlier for the game, which we didn’t do so we're just gonna embrace it, have the game and our wedding together."

The future Mr. and Mrs. Williams will tell you, when you're a diehard fan, nothing can get in the way.

"We planned our entire wedding around everything important with the Patriots game," Almeida shared.

The couple has thought of a ton of ways to incorporate the Patriots into their special day. Think of it like the ultimate watch party. The newlyweds will even walk out to their reception to Crazy Train.

Brady is front and center on their wedding website, the game is mentioned on their wedding invites, and they even sent Save the Dates to Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Brady -- though they obviously understand why none of them will be able to make it.

While the couple says a Patriots win would be the perfect wedding present, like any true fans, they'll support their team -- for better or worse.

They're headed to Hawaii for their honeymoon but do have tickets to a few games at Gillette Stadium as soon as they're back.