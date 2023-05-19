Fresh Out of the Oven: Adidas Launches Concha-Style Sneakers, Replicating Mexican Pan Dulce 

The love for conchas has reached a new level, thanks to Adidas, which revealed its most recent collection of Superstar sneakers inspired by the Mexican sweet bread.

As soon as Adidas Mexico dropped photos of the concha-style shoe, people did not wait to comment.

The sneakers come in the three colors that represent the most common flavors of this pan dulce, such as strawberry, chocolate and vanilla. The shoe has a fuzzy sherpa texture with gold embroidery for the iconic three stripes that also outline the breads traditional design.

The sneaker has gone through endless changes throughout its 50 years, but the legendary rubber toe cap and jagged stripes have always been part of the aesthetic of this shoe, according the AdidasMX official website.

It was on May 4 when Adidas Mexico announced through its Instagram page that they were "baking up something so delicious" that it’s going to be hard to resist.

Inspired by the delicious Mexican sweet bread that has sweetened millions of families in the U.S. and Mexico, the shoe's frontal part is a replica of the concha (shell-shaped) bread.

“I like them all, I’ll die to have these in honor of my favorite bread, conchas. Adidas this idea was great,” wrote eli_lopez2.

“Do they come with coffee?” commented rnb_bow02.

“They are fantastic,” said walter_mata.t.

"That will make me hungry, hahahaha," said lorenacc43_

The sneakers will go on sale on May 18 and are priced at $135 dollars (or $2,399 Mexican pesos). To see more on the Adidas Superstar Concha sneaker, click here.