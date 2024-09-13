Guide to the origin of Friday the 13th

Whether you’re superstitious or not, you’re probably familiar with the eerie reputation that Friday the 13th carries.

This phenomenon, which can occur up to three times a year depending on the calendar, often makes people feel they need to be extra cautious or completely avoid activities they’re uncomfortable with.

While no one can prove that Friday the 13th holds misfortune, people still heavily believe in it.

So where exactly does the superstition come from? There are a few different theories that have both historical and cultural roots.

The first is a biblical reference. In Christianity, 13 is considered unlucky because Judas Iscariot, who betrayed Jesus, was the 13th guest at the Last Supper. Additionally, Jesus was crucified on a Friday, which adds to the day’s negative connotation.

Additionally, the number 13 is often considered unlucky because it follows 12, a number traditionally seen as complete. For example, there are 12 inches in a foot and 12 months in a year. The number 13 might make people uneasy as it introduces a sense of the unknown.

Another theory is a historical reference that traces back to October 13, 1307. Hundreds of Knights Templar were arrested by order of King Philip IV of France, making the event a reason for the day’s unlucky reputation.

In Norse mythology, there’s another theory leading to the day’s misfortune. A dinner party in Valhalla was ruined by the trickster god Loki, who was the 13th guest, leading to chaos and destruction.

All of these theories are left to personal interpretation but one thing is for sure — over time, these stories and beliefs have been perpetuated through literature, movies, and media, reinforcing the idea that Friday the 13th is a day of bad luck.

Whether you believe in the superstition or not, the mystique of Friday the 13th continues to captivate our imaginations and spark conversations around the world.