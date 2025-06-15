Animals and Wildlife

Galapagos tortoise celebrates his 135th birthday and his first Father's Day at Zoo Miami

Goliath, a 517-pound Galapagos tortoise at Zoo Miami, became a father for the first time earlier this month, zoo officials said.

By The Associated Press

Goliath, a 517-pound Galapagos tortoise at Zoo Miami, became a father for the first time earlier this month, zoo officials said.
Ron Magill/Zoo Miami

A South Florida zoo's oldest resident celebrated his 135th birthday and his first Father's Day on Sunday.

Goliath, a 517-pound Galapagos tortoise at Zoo Miami, became a father for the first time earlier this month, zoo officials said.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“Goliath is my hero, and I am sure he will soon be an inspiration to many others!” Zoo Miami spokesman Ron Magill said in a statement. “He is living proof that where there is a will, there is a way and to never give up!”

Ron Magill/Zoo Miami
Ron Magill/Zoo Miami
Goliath, a 517-pound Galapagos tortoise at Zoo Miami, became a father for the first time earlier this month, zoo officials said. Here he is pictured with his hatchling.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

One egg out of a clutch of eight laid on Jan. 27 successfully hatched on June 4, officials said. Besides being Goliath's first offspring, it's also the first time one of the endangered reptiles has hatched at Zoo Miami. The animals' numbers were drastically reduced before the 20th century by human exploitation and the introduction of invasive species to the Galapagos Islands. Modern threats include climate change and habitat loss.

According to Goliath’s official record, he hatched on the island of Santa Cruz in the Galapagos on June 15, between 1885 and 1890. The island group is located near the equator in the Pacific Ocean, several hundred miles west of mainland Ecuador.

Goliath, a 517-pound (234-kilogram) Galapagos tortoise at Zoo Miami, became a father for the first time earlier this month, zoo officials said. Here is his hatchling.
Ron Magill/Zoo Miami
Ron Magill/Zoo Miami
Goliath, a 517-pound Galapagos tortoise at Zoo Miami, became a father for the first time earlier this month, zoo officials said. Here is his hatchling.

Goliath arrived at the Bronx Zoo in 1929 and moved to Zoo Miami in 1981. He has bred with several different females during his time at Zoo Miami, but he had never sired an offspring before this year. The new hatchling's mother, Sweet Pea, is estimated to be between 85 and 100 years old.

U.S. & World

Trump administration 6 mins ago

Dismissed members of CDC vaccine committee call Kennedy's actions ‘destabilizing'

Student Loans 1 hour ago

Credit scores decline for millions as U.S. student loan collections restart

Both parents are doing well in their public habitat, officials said. The hatchling appears to be healthy in a separate enclosure. Wild hatchlings are not raised by their parents.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Animals and WildlifeFlorida
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us