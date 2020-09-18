Gallery: Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington. Ginsburg, 87, died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said. Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing, consistently delivering progressive votes on divisive social issues and becoming a cultural icon to much younger generations.