gas prices

Gas Prices Are High. Here's How to Get More Miles to the Gallon

These simple tips will quickly improve your car's fuel efficiency

NBCUniversal, Inc.

As is typical with high summer demand, average gas prices have been rising steadily in recent weeks, with the trend expected to continue as more travel restrictions ease and more Americans hit the road.

Add to that a supply disruption that affected some East Coast markets, gas has been tops of many people's minds.

There are some easy ways you can save, though, by practicing a few simple tips from the U.S. Department of Energy to improve your gas mileage.

Avoid Aggressive Driving

Flooring your accelerator, speeding and braking quickly all waste gas. That type of driving, studies show, can lower your gas mileage by double-digit percentages.

Slow down and drive sensibly. Gas mileage usually decreases rapidly at speeds above 50 mph.

Use Your Trunk and Avoid the Roof Rack

Cargo on your roof increases wind resistance and lowers fuel economy.

Use your trunk or a rear-mounted cargo storage instead.

Keep Moving, or Turn Your Car Off

Sitting with your car idling can burn up to half a gallon per hour.

Use the Right Grade of Oil for Your Car

While you're at it, look for oil that is labeled as "energy conserving."

Keep Your Tires Properly Inflated

Under-inflated tires lead to worse gas mileage. Properly inflated tires are also safer and last longer.

