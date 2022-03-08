Gas prices are soaring, with drivers from coast to coast feeling the pinch and new record highs recorded day after day as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the fallout continues.

There are some easy ways you can save, though, by practicing a few simple tips from the U.S. Department of Energy to improve your gas mileage.

Tip #1: Avoid Aggressive Driving

Flooring your accelerator, speeding and braking quickly all waste gas. That type of driving, studies show, can lower your gas mileage by double-digit percentages.

Slow down and drive sensibly. Gas mileage usually decreases rapidly at speeds above 50 mph.

Tip #2: Use Your Trunk and Avoid the Roof Rack

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Cargo on your roof increases wind resistance and lowers fuel economy.

Use your trunk or a rear-mounted cargo storage instead.

Tip #3: Moving, or Turn Your Car Off

Sitting with your car idling can burn up to half a gallon per hour.

Tip #4: Use the Right Grade of Oil for Your Car

While you're at it, look for oil that is labeled as "energy conserving."

Tip #5: Keep Your Tires Properly Inflated

Under-inflated tires lead to worse gas mileage. Properly inflated tires are also safer and last longer.