George Floyd’s Brother to Hold Brooklyn Vigil After Week of Protests, Tense NYPD Confrontations

What to Know More than 2,000 arrests have been made in NYC, including 900+ since Monday night, over seven days of demonstrations in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody

The NYC curfew has been extended through Monday, effective daily from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. The partial Manhattan traffic and for-hire vehicle pickup bans are expected to last through end of curfew

Those measures help curbed late-night violence, the mayor says. Wednesday night's protests were once again calmer than previous nights, despite a brief showdown between cops and protesters in Brooklyn

After a full week of protests across New York City, thousands will gather again Thursday for a vigil to honor the life of George Floyd, whose death sparked demonstrations in all 50 states calling to end police brutality and racial justice.

Protesters will join Terrence Floyd, George Floyd's brother who lives in Brooklyn, Thursday afternoon at Brooklyn's Cadman Plaza Park before taking to the streets and marching across the Brooklyn Bridge as they have done on previous days.

Earlier this week, Terrence Floyd spoke at the site in Minneapolis where his brother died. He wore a mask imprinted with his late other brother's photo and the phrase, "We can't breathe," referring both to George Floyd's last words and institutionalized racism that has suffocated the black community for decades.

Terrence Floyd made an emotional appeal for nonviolence, saying, "That’s not going to bring my brother back at all." The Brooklyn park where he'll speak Thursday is the same site where tempers flared after curfew the night before.

NBC New York's Checkey Beckford, Adam Harding and Ray Villeda report.

Videos shared by New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams showed police officers forcibly breaking up the march. Williams said it was a "nonviolent protest," but officers said they were enforcing the mayor's curfew, which remains in effect from 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. daily through Monday morning.

The confrontation turned physical at times, featuring shoving matches between cops and protesters. Once the demonstration was broken up, Williams went after Mayor Bill de Blasio for having the police enforce the "ill-advised curfew," saying the whole tense standoff was "completely avoidable."

"All the riot police start pushing, shoving, batoning. I'm like, 'What is happening? Why are we doing this?'" Williams said. "People start talking about the mayor's curfew. Last night, I saw things I never saw before. Literally people holding signs, backing up, getting wailed on. The police were screaming 'mayor's curfew.'"

De Blasio has been criticized from all sides, blamed for the policing policies that led to the protests as well as for the violent unrest that came after. NYC Councilmember Eric Ulrich (R-Queens) on Thursday said he would call for a vote of no confidence in the mayor and his removal from the office.

I just woke up & NYC is still smoldering from civil unrest. @NYCMayor has lost control of the situation. Even some of his closest allies have abandoned ship. It’s time for @NYGovCuomo to step in & remove him from office. I will be calling for a vote of no confidence @NYCCouncil — Eric Ulrich (@eric_ulrich) June 4, 2020

De Blasio has said the curfew and partial Manhattan traffic ban he implemented are working. Its first night, Monday night, was a failure by all accounts; looters ravaged full blocks in the Bronx and destroyed dozens of stores in Manhattan. Seven hundred people were arrested. The next night, Tuesday, was markedly improved with significantly fewer reports of looting and violence, though another 200 were taken into custody. That number was halved Wednesday when nearly 100 protesters were arrested. Again, there was no widespread violence.

In total, more than 2,000 people, including the mayor's own daughter, have been arrested amid the New York City protests that started a week ago Thursday.

Protestors continue to march through the streets of Manhattan as they seek justice for George Floyd, and protest police brutality. Chris Glorioso reports.

Thursday's Brooklyn prayer vigil for Floyd comes a day after prosecutors announced upgraded second-degree murder charges for the now-fired Minneapolis officer who put his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes. Officials also announced Wednesday that the three other officers present when Floyd died had been charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Earlier Wednesday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea met with Terrence Floyd. In a news conference afterward, a representative for Floyd's family called for an end to looting but asked that the protests continue.

Shea, meanwhile, spoke for his entire department, saying "we stand with the Floyd family. We condemn what happened in Minneapolis."

The New York City Council has moved to take action against police brutality locally amid the protests. They say a bill to criminalize the use of chokeholds by the NYPD has enough support to override any potential veto from the mayor. It was one of those police chokeholds that claimed the life of Eric Garner on a Staten Island street corner in 2014. Garner's dying words -- "I can't breathe" -- became the initial rallying cry of the Black Lives Matter movement, a desperate phrase that galvanized national demonstrations again as George Floyd uttered it May 25 just before his death under the knee of a white police officer.

Protesters, Enraged by Black Americans Killed, Gather Nationwide

The protests involving tens of thousands across the country have turned deadly in some cities. They come amid the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 100,000 people in the United States and nearly 25,000, at least, in New York alone. Black and Latino people have died at higher rates than the general population across America and in New York City, which accounts for nearly a fifth of all coronavirus deaths in the country.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and de Blasio have both expressed concern mass protests could exacerbate COVID-19 in New York City just before its long-awaited reopening. Public health experts have voiced similar concerns as it relates to ongoing protests in the nation's 25 viral hotspots.

Nationwide demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd have fueled concerns that those large crowds could cause a second wave of coronavirus around the country. New information is out today addressing the worries and gives advice on what keeps us safe.