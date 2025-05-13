Trump administration

Georgia college student faces deportation after being mistakenly pulled over during traffic stop

Online records show that Ximena Arias-Cristobal is being held at the Stewart Detention Center, an ICE detention facility in Georgia.

By Minyvonne Burke | NBC News

A traffic stop in Dalton, Georgia, which police admitted was a mistake, led to a 19-year-old Mexico-born college student's arrest and possible deportation.

The Dalton Police Department on Monday said it was dropping the traffic-related charges against Ximena Arias-Cristobal that led to her initial arrest last week. But she remains at an ICE detention facility in southwest Georgia.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"After suffering for more than a week in police and ICE custody, it turns out this was all the result of a police mistake. The tragedy of our system is that there is no immediate remedy for Ximena, as ICE does not care about fairness or justice," her attorney, Dustin Baxter, said in a statement to NBC News.

"We will fight for her release at her upcoming bond hearing, and then try to restore some sense of normalcy to her life," he said. The ordeal began May 5 when Arias-Cristobal, who is in the country without authorization, was pulled over by Dalton police. She was accused of making an improper turn and driving without a valid driver’s license, but dashcam video of the traffic stop showed that the officer meant to stop another vehicle.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"After a review of the dash cam video of the traffic stop, it was determined that Ms. Arias-Cristobal’s vehicle appeared similar to the offending vehicle but was not the vehicle that made an improper turn," police said Monday in a news release.

The truck that made an illegal right run on red, left, and Arias-Cristobal's truck. (City of Dalton)

The release stated that a black pickup truck made an illegal right turn on red at an intersection. The officer could not immediately pursue the truck because he was behind another vehicle that had stopped at the red light. Arias-Cristobal was driving a dark gray pickup truck.

U.S. & World

Trump administration 15 hours ago

Live updates: Trump visits Saudi Arabia, announces US will lift sanctions on Syria

MLB 3 hours ago

Pete Rose reinstated by MLB and is eligible for Baseball Hall of Fame

According to local news reports, she has lived in the Dalton area since her family came to the U.S. when she was 4 years old. She is enrolled at Dalton State Community College. Her arrest sparked protests in the city.

Chris Crossen, assistant chief of police, said at a news conference that he "regrets the circumstances that led us to where we are here today."

But added that the department has "no part in the other proceedings."

Online records show that Arias-Cristobal is being held at the Stewart Detention Center, an ICE detention facility in Georgia. Her father, Jose Francisco Arias-Tovar, is being held at the same facility. He was detained about two weeks ago following a traffic stop.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a post on X that Arias-Tovar "admitted that he is in the country illegally."

"The family will be able to return to Mexico together," the department said. "Mr. Tovar had ample opportunity to seek a legal pathway to citizenship. He chose not to. We are not ignoring the rule of law."

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Trump administration
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us