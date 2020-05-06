Georgia DA Vows to Bring Shooting of Ahmaud Arbery to Grand Jury

Georgia prosecutors said Tuesday they plan to present evidence to a grand jury for possible charges against men who chased, and eventually gunned down, an unarmed black man they believed was a burglar — but whose family say was simply jogging.

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot to death in Brunswick, a coastal city about midway between Savannah and Jacksonville, Florida, on Feb. 23 as he was running through the quiet neighborhood of Satilla Shores.

"I am of the opinion that the case should be presented to the grand jury of Glynn County for consideration of criminal charges against those involved in the death of Mr. Arbery," according to a statement by District Attorney Thomas Durden, based in Hinesville 70 miles away from the shooting scene.

Durden is the third DA to have the case, after potential conflicts of interest prompted two other prosecution offices to recuse themselves.

