A restaurant in northern Georgia is charging customers for bad parenting, according to their menu.

The bottom of Toccoa Riverside Restaurant’s menu includes a surcharge "for adults unable to parent.” The warning goes on to say “no respect, no service.”

The Blue Ridge restaurant has garnered quite a few online reviews, some of which include parents writing about being charged extra for their misbehaving kids.

In a Google review posted last week, one parent said $50 was added to his bill because of his children’s behavior.

“My kids watched a tablet until the food arrived, ate their food and my wife took them outside while I waited and paid the bill,” the review said.

Another review, also published last week, includes Lyndsey Landmann telling others to avoid the restaurant “at all costs.”

“Holy moly - the most disrespectful owner made a huge scene in front of the entire restaurant because our children were 'running through the restaurant' - they were down by the river,” the review said. "They have a $50 surcharge for 'bad children.'"

Landmann, who visited the restaurant and was charged an extra $50, spoke to TODAY.com.

Landmann said she went to the restaurant earlier this month with four other families. In total, there were 11 children at the table between 3 and 8 years old.

After dinner, the owner of the restaurant approached their table to tell them they were going to be charged an extra $50 per bill for their children's behavior.

“I was like, 'They were quiet the whole time.' He got in our faces and told us that we belonged at Burger King and not at his restaurant. We asked to speak to the owner and he said he was the owner,” Landmann told TODAY.com. “I looked around the restaurant and everybody was frozen watching this show he was putting on. He was yelling."

The restaurant did not respond to requests from NBC for comment, but did tell TODAY.com they weren't "going to comment on a policy we’ve had for years. We just want to live in the woods and cook.”

Despite several negative reviews in reference to the fee, the restaurant holds an overall 4.1 star rating on Google and over 2,000 people have weighed in.

Many positive reviews praise the restaurant’s atmosphere and food.