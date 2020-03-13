‘Ghost Town:’ NYC Empties Out in Face of Coronavirus

New Yorkers seem to be heeding the government's advice to practice social distancing and not go where they don't need to go -- leaving America's largest city looking a little like a ghost town Friday. Public spaces normally packed with people like Times Square and the New York subway system were eerily empty, and shop shelves looked like they'd been ransacked.

The only exception was at New York supermarkets, where hundreds of people were seen lining up before store opening to stock up on groceries amid coronavirus social distancing and quarantine advisories.

Work/school from home? Webcams sold out... tried to buy a webcam at Best Buy $BBY last night. Basically nothing left in stock across all NYC. Many (cheaper) models out of stock at $AMZN too. $LOGI must be doing well! pic.twitter.com/GOIowNMbVB — Alex Feuer (@alexfeuer) March 13, 2020

#TraderJoes opened at 8 and this is the line at 8:05. #Covid_19 causing hysteria in #NYC. The amount of misinformation out there is bananas. It’s absurd out there. #coronapocalypse pic.twitter.com/0g0OYkANrQ — Brian Frank (@BFRANK_DUH) March 13, 2020 Huge lines were seen outside Trader Joes in New York Friday morning.

#TraderJoes in downtown Manhattan, on 6th Ave & Spring St. Ppl have lost their goddamn minds. I’ve never seen anything like this. #Covid_19 #CoronavirusPandemic #panicbuying #apocalypse2020 #NYC #masshysteria #GodHelpUs #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/PUwXQVuqyd — Tiffany Chantel (@tiffchanteuse) March 13, 2020 Trader Joes on Spring Street was left empty as people bought out the shelves amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Subway was kind of a ghost town at 4PM and 8:30PM. Also, the shiniest subway seats ever pic.twitter.com/jJdrmG99RU — Ren♚ (@eneru) March 13, 2020

Times Square subway station. This is past creepy and into that Will Smith zombie movie territory. pic.twitter.com/DQMpA2J2JV — Jax ⚡️ (@Diamond_Jax) March 12, 2020

NJ Transit is a ghost town...Normally this train into NYC is standing room only.... pic.twitter.com/fqZEdt6NAf — Mary J Thighs... (@Mzz_Mary_Baby) March 13, 2020