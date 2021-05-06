There are about 160 California condors flying free in Southern and Central California, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Why about 12 percent of them decided to flock together at Cinda Mickols’ home in the Kern County community of Tehachapi is a mystery.

About 15 to 20 of the endangered birds recently showed up at the house and made themselves at home. Mickols' daughter Seana Quintero has been chronicling the unruly visitors in a series of Twitter posts that demand a double-take.

Over the weekend ~15 California condors descended on my moms house and absolutely trashed her deck. They still haven’t left. It sucks but also this is unheard of, there’s only 160 of these birds flying free in the state and a flock of them decided to start a war with my mom 😭 pic.twitter.com/bZyHsN58Bk — Seana Lyn (@SeanaLyn) May 5, 2021

The birds apparently showed up last weekend and appear to have overstayed their welcome.

On Tuesday, Lyn provided this situation update.

The birds have trashed the deck — ruining a spa cover, decorative flags and lawn ornaments. Plants have been knocked over, railings scratched and there’s unsightly bird poop everywhere.

“She’s definitely frustrated but also is in awe of this and knows what an unusual experience this is,” Quintero said of her mother, the Associated Press reported.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which runs a program to save the species from extinction, responded on Twitter. The agency noted that the house is in historic condor habitat, and suggested that Mickols try harmless hazing like shouting and clapping or spraying water.

California condors almost vanished in the 1980s before the few remaining birds were captured and placed in zoos for captive breeding. A few hundred birds are now in the wild.