Watch Giant Pandas Roll, Slide and Tumble Around in Snow at National Zoo

A family of giant pandas frolicked in the D.C. snowfall this Sunday at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, one of them for the very first time.

The zoo’s female panda, Mei Xiang, and the male, Tian Tian, could be seen rolling around in the snow. One of the pandas slid down a hill head-first and belly up, arms and legs outstretched like a starfish.

The pair’s 5-month-old cub, Xiao Qi Ji, explored the chilly precipitation for the first time, but it seemed five minutes just outside his indoor habitat was enough for him.

“Xiao Qi Ji was very interested in looking around the zookeepers' space and took a ‘nip’ at the snow,” the zoo said.

Photos: Giant Panda Family Tumbles Around in Snow at National Zoo

Fans of the trio can watch them live here.

Native to central China, as few as 1,864 giant pandas live in their native habitat, while another 600 pandas live in zoos and breeding centers around the world, the zoo’s website states.

Other animals also relished in the snowstorm that has already dumped 1-3 inches in the region, with more on the way.

The Asian elephant, bobcat, red panda and Andean bear joined the pandas, posing in the snow.