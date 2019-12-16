weather

Giant Winter Storm Barrels Across Midwest, Setting Off Dozens of Crashes

As many six people in two states were killed in accidents that may have been weather-related, authorities said

A winter storm caused havoc for drivers across the country's middle section Sunday, with traffic grinding to a halt in some places, as wintry conditions looked set to hit the East Coast Monday morning.

As many as six people were killed in traffic accidents in two states that may have been weather-related, authorities said.

The storm was dropping snow and freezing rain from the Rockies to the Midwest, the National Weather Service said, while strong to severe thunderstorms are now expected in the Deep South on Monday.

About 13 million people from Colorado to Connecticut were under winter storm warnings and weather advisories Sunday night, but the system could eventually affect as many as 39 million people across 16 states.

