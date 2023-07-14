Gilgo Beach murders: Suspected serial killer arrested in connection to Long Island slayings, officials say

After a years-long manhunt that has confounded police, a suspected serial killer is in custody in connection to the string of murders and bodies found along Gilgo Beach on Long Island, according to a law enforcement official and two government officials.

Four senior law enforcement officials briefed on the case said Rex Heuermann has been arrested in connection with the investigation. It was not immediately clear what charges he faces.

Sources said Heuermann is from the Massapequa area in neighboring Nassau County. There was a large police presence in the Massapequa Park area for much of Friday morning.

The Suffolk County police and Suffolk County district attorney's office are leading investigation. A spokesperson for the district attorney's office said "there has been a significant development in the case but we can’t comment until after a court proceeding later this morning in Riverhead."

A spokesperson for Suffolk County police declined to comment on the latest developments. New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office were assisting with the investigation.

News of the arrest was first reported by News 12 Long Island.

Gilgo Beach Murders: The Victims

The Gilgo Beach murder case has haunted police for 13 years, dating back to 2010 when the body of Shannan Gilbert, a 24-year-old escort from Jersey City, was found in the area. That led police to find nearly a dozen other sets of human remains in the vicinity, including that of the so-called "Gilgo Four" — Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costella.

The four women in their 20s, all sex workers who advertised on sites like Craigslist and more, were found dead and wrapped in burlap sacks along the remote stretch of Ocean Parkway, within a quarter of a mile of one another near the now-notorious beach in 2010. Gilbert's cause of death has been disputed by officials and her family, but officials have said the Gilgo Four were all murdered, possibly the work of a serial killer.

Brainard-Barnes, 25, was last heard from in July 2007; Barthelemy, 24, went missing on July 12, 2009; Waterman, 22, was reported missing on June 8, 2010, and investigators believe she left a Holiday Inn in Hauppauge the night of June 6 to meet her killer; Costella, 27, was last seen Sept. 2, 2010.

In April and May of 2011, the remains of six other individuals were also found. While 10 sets of remains were discovered between Dec. 2010 and April 2011, investigators believe the first four — all of whom had been strangled — were killed by one person.

Shannan Gilbert disappeared in Oak Beach, a quiet gated community off Suffolk County's Ocean Parkway, on May 1, 2010, after meeting with a client.

Suffolk County detectives have long said Gilbert's killing was not connected to the others — a belief her sister, Sherre Gilbert, has intensely disagreed with. She spoke to reporters in May 2022 for the first time in years after police released three 911 calls her sister made on May 1, 2010 (including a nearly 22-minute one).

Sherre Gilbert was adamant local authorities "dropped the ball from the beginning."

"I don't believe it. I just feel like they've never cared ... and I just feel like it's a way to just confirm what they've always said," Sherre Gilbert said in 2022 of the longstanding contention her sister's death was, as Suffolk police have previously said, a "tragic accident."

Sherre Gilbert said local law enforcement was pushing the same theory even before her sister's remains were found in a reedy marsh near Oak Beach -- not far from where the other grim discoveries were made along the desolate stretch of Long Island highway.

The skeletal remains of Gilbert weren't found until Dec. 2011, more than a year after the others.

Sherre Gilbert has her own ideas about what happened. She says she believes someone found her sister after she tried to get help at the house of the woman who made the third 911 call and potentially drugged her to calm her down since she had become hysterical. Sherre Gilbert says maybe her sister died after that, an accident, and someone (or someones) took her body and dumped it on the marsh, scattering her belongings along the way to make it appear she wandered there herself.

"If you notice on the map, when you see where her remains were, from where her clothes are, they're in two different locations," Sherre Gilbert explained. "So I feel like they took her remains and put her there from the roadside and then went back to put her clothing on the opposite side. I don't believe that my sister would run."

An autopsy proved inconclusive as far as Shannan Gilbert's cause of death. A private pathologist hired by the Gilbert family also found insufficient evidence to determine how she died. But the pathologist, the noted Michael Baden, who has been hired to do independent autopsies by George Floyd's family and others, did say Gilbert's remains showed signs that could be consistent with manual strangulation as a potential cause.

Despite police not considering Gilbert as part of the same investigation, families of the other victims hoped the 911 calls could shed some light on their outstanding mysteries.

No arrests had ever previously been made, and no suspects had ever been publicly named in any of the cases before Friday. Investigators hadn't been able to determine whether a lone serial killer or several suspects were involved, but had said over the years that they didn't believe one person is responsible for all the deaths.

Since taking office in 2021, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison had previously said he wanted to restore public faith in the long-unsolved investigation, which has been skewered over lacking transparency.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.