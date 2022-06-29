Capitol Riot

Ginni Thomas' Lawyer Wants ‘Better Justification' for Her Giving Testimony to Jan. 6 Panel

Mark R. Paoletta argued that he has not seen any reason for her to testify

An attorney representing Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is pushing back on a request from the House Jan. 6 committee for her testimony.

In an eight-page letter to the committee, obtained by NBC News on Wednesday, Ginni Thomas' lawyer, Mark R. Paoletta, argued that he has not seen any reason for her to testify and asked the panel to provide a “better justification” for his client’s testimony.

"Mrs. Thomas is eager to clear her name and is willing to appear before the Committee to do so," he wrote in the letter, dated Tuesday. "However, based on my understanding of the communications that spurred the Committee’s request, I do not understand the need to speak with Mrs. Thomas. Before I can recommend that she meet with you, I am asking the Committee to provide a better justification for why Mrs. Thomas’s testimony is relevant to the Committee’s legislative purpose."

