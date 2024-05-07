Father, girlfriend arrested for kidnapping, mistreatment, death of 12-year-old in Pennsylvania

Editors note: This story contains graphic information that may disturb some readers.

A 12-year-old girl is dead after being tormented by her father and his girlfriend for months, according to officials in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

Authorities charged the pair for the girl's murder.

Chester County District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe said that when officers and first responders found the girl on Saturday, she had numerous broken bones and was barely alive.

Investigators say they found deleted cell phone videos that showed the abuse and torture was "ongoing" and "systematic."

“Doctors found a child who was emaciated. She weighed 50 pounds. She was covered in bruises. She had a half dozen broken bones, at least. Her organs were failing and ultimately she died while she was being treated at the hospital," de Barrena-Sarobe said.

Right now, there aren't any answers as to why Malinda Hoagland was treated this way by her father, Rendell Hoagland, and his girlfriend, Cindy Warren.

But, Chester County's District Attorney says there were enough answers to charge the two people for the girl's death.

The two subjected the girl to “evil and torment that no child should ever have to endure and they did it for months,” de Barrena-Sarobe said.

Hoagland and Warren are each facing attempted murder, assault, kidnapping and other related charges.

This all stemmed from a call to 911 on Saturday.

West Caln police say Hoagland called saying that his daughter was unconscious and unresponsive. While she was taken to the trauma center at a nearby hospital, authorities opened an investigation.

“Police slowly learned that Malinda had been pulled out of middle school in late November and early December and shifted to an online cyber school," de Barrena-Sarobe explained. “She was virtually showing up on camera based on some of the videos that we reviewed, but she was shackled below from where the camera was."

The criminal complaint states that Malinda was often shackled in the basement of the home as well.

Investigators have been combing through the cell phones of the couple and say Warren deleted several texts with Hoagland. Meanwhile, on both phones, police found dozens of deleted videos from the couple's in-home camera system that had speakers attached.

“Those videos showed that Malinda was ankle-cuffed to furniture and verbally berated by the defendants through that in-camera speaker system. The video showed that they would punish her by demanding strenuous exercise such as squats and running in place while she was still shackled and they showed she would be punished for slights by being denied food," de Barrena-Sarobe said.

The couple was arrested on Monday night and haven't posted their $1 million cash bail.

The District Attorney's Office will decide whether to charge them with murder after all of the evidence is reviewed as they wait for medical reports to come back.

He said that Warren's 9-year-old son was in the home, but it appears he was treated well and is unharmed.

"If you have concerns about the safety of a child, even of a child you hardly know, you should say something. Call 911. Call childline at 800-932-0313," de Barrena-Sarobe said.

If you have any information that could help investigators with Malinda Hoagland's case, please call Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.