Girl, 3, Dies After Falling Into Septic Tank at NJ Campground

Investigators said the death appeared to be an accident

By Dan Stamm

A young girl died after falling into a septic tank at a New Jersey campground Saturday night.

The 3-year-old fell into the sewage tank at the Sun Outdoors Cape May campground off Route 9 in the Erma section of Lower Township, Cape May County, Lower Township police said.

When officers arrived around 9:30 p.m. they found the girl unresponsive after being pulled from the tank, police said. The girl was rushed to the hospital where she died later in the night, police said.

The girl hasn't been named.

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the Lower Township Police Department responded to the campground to investigate how the girl wound up in the tank.

Investigators said the death appeared to be an accident and there were no immediate signs of foul play. Results of an autopsy were pending as of Sunday.

