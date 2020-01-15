Donald Trump

Giuliani Associate Parnas Says Trump ‘Knew Exactly What Was Going on’

Lev Parnas is facing campaign finance charges

Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani who has been implicated in an alleged attempt to pressure the Ukrainian government to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, says, “President Trump knew exactly what was going on."

“He was aware of all my movements. I wouldn't do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani, or the president. I have no intent, I have no reason to speak to any of these officials,” Parnas, who faces campaign finance charges, told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

Parnas and another another Giuliani associate, Igor Fruman, have been charged with making $325,000 in illegal straw donations to a Trump super PAC, as well as giving $15,000 to a second committee among a flurry of political donations intended to help them advance the interests of a Ukrainian government official and a Russian national seeking to break into the cannabis industry.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpTrump administrationRudy GiulianiLev Parnas
