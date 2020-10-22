Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs Agrees to Record $2.9B DOJ Settlement in Embezzlement Scandal

The fund's overseers bought real estate in Beverly Hills and New York

US-MALAYSIA-BRIBERY-CORRUPTION-1MDB-GOLDMAN
Yuri Gripas/Pool/ AFP via Getty Images

The international investment bank Goldman Sachs agreed to pay $2.9 billion and admit wrongdoing for its involvement in the plundering of an economic development fund meant to benefit Malaysia, under the terms of a settlement announced Thursday by the U.S. Justice Department.

Instead of helping develop Malaysia's economy, the fund's overseers embezzled roughly $4 billion and bought real estate in Beverly Hills and New York, yachts, a jet and works by Vincent Van Gogh and Claude Monet, prosecutors said.

Some of the money, they said, was used to cover gambling debts at Las Vegas casinos and to help finance the hit movie, "The Wolf of Wall Street."

U.S. & World

2020 Election 8 hours ago

Live Coverage: Trump, Biden Square Off in Final Presidential Debate

Donald Trump 22 hours ago

GOP-led Senate Panel Advances Barrett Nomination Despite Dems' Boycott

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Goldman SachsDepartment of Justice
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us