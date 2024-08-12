Google and Selena Gomez partner to fund teen mental health in the classroom

The unprecedented mental health crisis for children in the United States often surfaces where they spend much of their days: school. With that in mind, Google’s philanthropic arm is directly financing high school wellbeing projects on a classroom crowdfunding platform.

Google.org on Monday flash funded all mental health-related listings on DonorsChoose, an online charity where members help purchase supplies requested by public school teachers. With $10 million in new gifts and the help of actress Selena Gomez, the Silicon Valley giant hopes to center mindfulness as an educational goal at the start of the academic calendar.

Districts have turned to teachers for psychological help after the coronavirus pandemic brought alarming levels of childhood depression, anxiety and fights. But experts say that increased attention has not translated to more philanthropic money overall toward mental health.

Google.org committed earlier this year to back nonprofits that support kids’ mental health and online safety. Monday’s announcement — which will also provide $500 vouchers for eligible DonorsChoose campaigns in the near future — ups that pledge to $25 million.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The move comes amid widespread criticism and lawsuits claiming Google-owned YouTube and other social media sites have fueled the childhood mental health crisis by deliberately designing addictive features.

Justin Steele, Google.org’s Director for the America, said its initiative highlights Google’s efforts to lead this “important conversation” and “be one part of contributing to positive solutions.”

Its internet browser’s own data has showcased the rising interest; Steele said searches for “teen mental health” doubled over the last four years.

“Obviously, we want people to be able to take advantage of all the amazing things technology has to offer,” Steele said. “But we also want them to be able to do it in a healthy and safe way.”

Google.org is giving $6 million overall to DonorsChoose. The technology company also announced $1.5 million in donations to the Jed Foundation, the Steve Fund and Child Mind Institute — groups focused on emotional wellbeing among young adults, people of color and children, respectively. The organizations will design half-hour training sessions to help educators navigate new mental health challenges. Teachers can earn $200 DonorsChoose credits upon course completion.

Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund, which seeks to drive more money into this “underfunded field,” is receiving $1.25 million.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star has been vocal about her own bipolar diagnosis. In a Monday blog post, Gomez said she knows firsthand that “caring adults” can make a big difference for teenagers.

“As young people find their way through the world, it’s crucial that they get guidance in building healthy, positive and productive mental health habits,” Gomez wrote. “Few people are in a better position to help do this than teachers.”

The need to address behavioral issues in high school was further emphasized by a recent report from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Students said they faced bullying and missed school due to safety concerns at higher rates than previous years in data released August 6.

Selena Gomez is opening up about her mental health struggles.

Yes, Mindful Philanthropy Executive Director Alyson Niemann acknowledged, the greater focus on mental health has brought minimal funding boosts for nonprofits in this space. But she said the dollars don’t match the new levels of awareness.

One major barrier is that donors don’t know which solutions work, according to Niemann. School-based mental health support is one of the most effective remedies, she said. That’s where many students begin the path to treatment and find trusted adults in teachers or coaches.

DonorsChoose CEO Alix Guerrier emphasized that teachers are not substitutes for mental health professionals. But he said DonorsChoose has seen a fourfold increase over the past four years in the number of mental health submissions. Such requests include saucer chairs for a “calm corner” and meditative stuffed animals that guide deep breathing.

“There is no limit to teachers’ creativities," Guerrier said.

Mental health has long been a priority for Aileen Gendrano Adao in her Los Angeles classrooms. The high school English teacher said she asks students to ground themselves with three deep breaths at the start of class. Wall posters affirm students’ self-worth.

She said DonorsChoose gives her the freedom to creatively engage with students — especially when districts lack the money to meet needs that emerge in real time. As Asian Americans faced racially motivated attacks during the pandemic, she obtained graphic novels about Asian American identity.

She hopes this additional funding encourages educators to prioritize mental health.

“Schools are transforming in a way that’s needed and necessary to heal from post-pandemic chaos,” she said. “There’s an investment. People are seeing us and wanting us to be better and whole again.

___

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.