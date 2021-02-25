Mass. Moving to Phase 3, Step 2 of Reopening; Fans Allowed at Fenway, Gillette, TD Garden March 22

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday that the state will move into Phase 3, Step 2 of its reopening plan on Monday, including indoor performance venues and recreational activities.

He also announced that the state will move into Phase 4, Step 1 on March 22, which includes indoor and outdoor stadiums like Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium and TD Garden beginning next month. New York announced a similar move earlier this month.

"Today's move is a good sign and a step in the right direction," Baker said.

The Red Sox said in a statement that they plan to have fans at Fenway for the 2021 regular season, which is scheduled to begin on April 1. Additional information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The Patriots and TD Garden also issued statements in the wake of Baker's announcement.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Statement from @GilletteStadium officials on MA's transition to Phase IV: https://t.co/OPm53wcXIB — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) February 25, 2021

A statement from @tdgarden, the #NHLBruins, and the @celtics in response to Governor Baker's announcement regarding reopening the arena to fans. pic.twitter.com/0Ye6QVbkUF — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 25, 2021

"I am confident we will come back stronger than ever," said Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, co-chair of the state's Reopening Advisory Board. "We just need to hang in there until we get to the end of this."

Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker will announce Thursday that large venues, including stadiums, will be able to open starting March 22.

Venues in Phase 3, Step 2 include concert halls, theaters and other indoor performance spaces. They will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity with up to 500 people.

Indoor recreational activities with greater potential for contact like laser tag, roller skating, trampoline parks and obstacle courses will also be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.

Capacity limits across all sectors with capacity limits will be raised to 50%, and restaurants will no longer have a percent capacity limit and will be allowed to host musical performances. Six foot social distancing, limits of six people per table and 90-minute limits remain in place.

In addition to stadiums being allowed to open as part of Phase 4, Step 1 on March 22, gathering limits for event venues and in public settings will increase to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors. Outdoor gatherings at private residences and in backyards will remain at a maximum of 25 people, with indoor gatherings remaining at 10.

Additionally, dance floors will be permitted at weddings and other events only, and overnight summer camps will be allowed to operate this summer. Exhibition and convention halls may also begin to operate.

The progress in the state's economic reopening reflects improving infection rates, with steep declines in both new cases and hospitalizations since a post-holiday peak in January.

The positive test rate in Massachusetts fell below 2% this week for the first time since October, and currently sits at 1.89%. Large venues were put in the fourth and final phase of the state's reopening strategy, which was dependent on a vaccine being available.

"We would not be here making this announcement if we didn't think we had seen, almost for two months now, positive trends on cases and hospitalizations," Baker said.

Baker also testified before the Legislature on Thursday on his vaccine rollout, but didn't include that on his public schedule for the day. After absorbing criticism for aspects of the rollout, Baker has been touting progress on it all week.

Governor Charlie Baker defended himself against the controversy surrounding the troubled vaccine rollout in Massachusetts.

At 4:30 p.m., Baker plans to join other governors for a virtual meeting with President Biden, as part of the winter meetings of the National Governors Association.

Some "new normal" aspects of the governor's reopening plans hinge on vaccines, which are being rolled out but have still not reached the bulk of the adult population in need of inoculations.

Gov. Charlie Baker says news of the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine being deemed "safe and effective" by FDA is a positive step in vaccine rollout.

Baker said Wednesday that the state is working to improve its vaccine finder website by creating what he described as a “digital waiting room.” If there is high traffic on the website, those trying to make a vaccine appointment will be placed in the waiting room area.

“It’s the equivalent of creating a line,” the Republican said during a Wednesday press conference. “It’s designed to basically keep the site running.”

The improvement is in place Thursday, when new appointments become available. Those trying to use the site have experienced frustration with demand for vaccine shots vastly outpacing supply in Massachusetts. The state's scheduling website also crashed last Thursday due to the high volume on the first day that about 1 million new people 65 and older became eligible for the vaccine.

Without an increase in doses from the federal government, it should take about a month to get through the latest phase of those eligible for shots, including individuals 65 years old and older, Baker said.

On Thursday, about 50,000 new appointments are being added at mass vaccination sites, including locations at Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium, Springfield, Danvers, Dartmouth and Natick. Retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens will administer another 20,000 doses next week.