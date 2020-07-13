Robert Mueller

Graham Calls on Mueller to Testify Before Senate After Roger Stone Op-Ed

Democrats had previously requested that Robert Mueller be called before the Judiciary Committee, but Chairman Lindsey Graham had shot down the request

In this June 19, 2018, file photo, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) questions U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director L. Francis Cissna during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images, File

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Sunday that he will grant a longtime Democratic request to have former special counsel Robert Mueller testify before the committee.

Graham's comments followed Mueller's Washington Post op-ed about President Donald Trump's commutation of Roger Stone's prison sentence.

Asked whether Mueller had formally been invited to testify, a spokeswoman for Graham said, "A formal invitation to Mr. Mueller is in the works."

U.S. & World

coronavirus 19 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Largest Calif. School Systems to Begin Online; ‘Toxic' Sanitizer List Expands

antibodies 9 hours ago

WHO Officials Say Coronavirus Antibodies May Wane After Several Months

Senate Judiciary Democrats last year called on Graham to request Mueller's testimony to discuss his report at the conclusion of the investigation into Russian electoral interference, but Graham denied the request. Mueller would testify before the House Intelligence Committee later in the year.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Robert MuellerSenateRoger StoneLindsey Graham
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us