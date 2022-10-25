holidays

Grand Central Welcomes Back Holiday Fair for First Time Since 2019

The Holiday Fair will return in person after going virtual during the pandemic

By Ryan Baker

There is yet another reason to celebrate the holidays in New York City. 

After not being held for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has announced the return of the Holiday Fair to Grand Central Terminal’s Vanderbilt Hall.

Dozens of local vendors will be selling everything from clothing and accessories to artwork and home decor for the six-week long event.

The fair will focus especially on small businesses whose handcrafted goods are made in New York and the United States.

“We are thrilled to bring back this enjoyable New York holiday tradition, which showcases the skilled craftsmanship of local vendors and is a sign of New York’s continuing retail recovery,” said President of Metro-North Railroad and Interim President of the Long Island Rail Road Catherine Rinaldi. 

The Holiday Fair will open Monday, Nov. 14 and run through Saturday, Dec. 24.  Operating hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 A.M. to 7 P.M, and Sundays, 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. The complete schedule can be found on the Grand Central Terminal website here.

