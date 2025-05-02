‘Grand Theft Auto VI' hits the brakes with release date pushed back to May 2026

Gamers will have to wait at the red light a while longer before they can finally play "Grand Theft Auto VI."

Rockstar Games announced that the highly anticipated installment of the "GTA" franchise has a new release date of May 26, 2026.

The game was originally set to be released in fall 2025, but the developer said it needs extra time "to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve."

"We are very sorry that this is later than you expected," the company said in its announcement on Friday. "The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game."

The first "GTA VI" trailer was released in December 2023. The trailer showed off the Vice City setting and a look at the series' first female protagonist, Lucia.

The new "GTA VI" release date will make it 13 years between installments in the series, as "GTA V" came out in September 2013.

"With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception," Rockstar Games said. "We look forward to sharing more information with you soon."