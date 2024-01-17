green day

Green Day performs surprise set in Rockefeller Center subway station with Jimmy Fallon

By Brad Luck

NBC New York

Commuters heading home Tuesday might have had the time of their lives, thanks to a surprise performance by Green Day right in the Rockefeller Center subway station.

The sneaky set was part of a segment for "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that had the late night host jamming out alongside the band. The taping took place in the upper level of the 47-50th St-Rockefeller Center subway station during the evening commute.

The band performed six songs, including "American Idiot" and "Basket Case," for the excited crowd.

NBC New York
NBC New York
NBC New York

The band is in town ahead of the release of its latest studio album, "Saviors," which is set to be released on Friday. Green Day also just announced "The Saviors Tour" coming to Citi Field in August.

The airdate for the segment has not been announced.

