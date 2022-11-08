‘Keep Texas Texas': Greg Abbott Defeats Beto O'Rourke to Win 3rd Term as Governor of Texas

Scroll down to see Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's victory speech from McAllen, Texas.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott won a third term Tuesday, defeating Democrat Beto O’Rourke in a midterm race that tested the direction of America’s supersized red state following the Uvalde school massacre and a strict new abortion ban.

The victory underlined Abbott’s durability after record spending that topped more than $200 million in a state where Republicans in recent years have seen their lopsided margins of victories shrink.

But in rapidly changing Texas — a booming juggernaut of 29 million people that is becoming younger, less white and a magnet for major companies — Abbott remained a bulwark for the GOP in the face of a high-profile and hard-charging challenger. Abbott capitalized on anxieties about crime and inflation against a charismatic rival who took up the fight for voters soured by mass shootings, an abortion ban and the deadly failure of the state’s power grid in 2021.

Greg Abbott speaks after beating Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke to win another term as Texas governor.

The outcome now puts two of Texas’ biggest political figures — one who has already run for the White House, the other potentially eyeing a bid of his own — on opposite trajectories.

Abbott, 64, strengthened his position as a potential 2024 presidential contender and secured his place as the state’s second-longest-serving governor. He has maximized executive power, stewarding a dramatic $4 billion operation on the U.S.-Mexico border in the name of curbing immigration, all while crushing challengers from his right and spending lavishly to sideline legislative critics.

He will remain buffeted by a solid GOP majority in the Legislature following a victory that aggressively courted Hispanic voters in South Texas and seized on economic anxieties and recession fears. More than 4 in 10 Texas voters rank the economy as the most important issue facing the country, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of almost 3,400 voters.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott won a third term Tuesday, defeating Democrat Beto O’Rourke in a midterm race that tested the direction of America’s supersized red state following the Uvalde school massacre and a strict new abortion ban. Abbott delivered his victory speech from McAllen, Texas Tuesday night.

Voters slightly favor Abbott’s decision to send migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. to northern Democratic states, with nearly 6 in 10 favoring the move.

O’Rourke now confronts whether it’s time to move on.

It was his third failed campaign for office in four years, further dimming the once-bright future of the former congressman who catapulted to Democratic superstardom after nearly winning a U.S. Senate race in 2018.

O’Rourke did not say during a relentless yearlong campaign across Texas whether this run for governor would be his last. But the race revealed the damage done by his flame-out in the Democratic presidential primary in 2019 as he had to answer for liberal positions he took on the national stage that put off Texans he needed to win back home.

NBC 5's Vince Sims reports from El Paso where the Beto O'Rourke election night watch party reacted to the latest results which showed Greg Abbott leading by a wide margin.

He also faced the headwinds of President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings, which Abbott exploited, running ads that morphed the faces of O’Rourke and Biden together and portrayed their policies as one in the same. O’Rourke tried to animate Democratic voters over the Uvalde shooting and Abbott signing an abortion ban that made no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

Roughly 8 in 10 Texas voters say the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, which recognized a constitutional right to abortion, was a factor in their votes. But only 1 in 10 say abortion is the top issue facing the country.

O’Rourke’s campaign was a long shot from the start in Texas, which hasn’t elected a Democrat governor since 1990. Yet he had no trouble exciting donors or drawing big crowds that rekindled the enthusiasm of his breakout Senate campaign. He raised more than $75 million, by far a record for a Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Texas, and spent much of the year outraising Abbott, one of the most prolific GOP fundraisers in the country

The stakes, O’Rourke said, were crystallized over the summer after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in May and killed 19 children and two teachers. The shooting was one of the deadliest classroom attacks in U.S. history and continued a grim series of mass shootings in Texas, where Abbott and Republicans have loosened firearm laws and eliminated background checks for concealed handguns.

A day after the shooting, O’Rourke interrupted a press conference Abbott was holding in Uvalde, telling him “This is on you” in reference to the governor’s opposition of tougher gun measures. To Republicans, the moment was a tasteless political stunt, but O’Rourke’s supporters saw the confrontation as an authentic reflection of their anger.

Parents of some of the Uvalde victims rallied behind O’Rourke and lashed out at Abbott in campaign events and television ads. Abbott, meanwhile, sought to refocus the race on record numbers of migrants crossing into Texas and provocative measures that included bussing hundreds of them to Democrat-led cities across the U.S.

If Abbott finishes another full term by 2026 he will have served 12 years as governor, second only to Rick Perry, who was in office for 14.

They have overseen an era of explosive growth in Texas, which since 2010 has added nearly 4 million people, more than any other state in sheer numbers. Hispanics have accounted for half of that growth, accelerating demographic shifts that Democrats have long believed will, eventually, turn Texas their way.

But Abbott, whose wife Cecilia is Texas’ first Hispanic first lady, sees no such political reckoning on the horizon.

In Dallas, Danette Galvis, 48, voted for Abbott, saying she likes the job he’s done. In her view, Abbott sending migrants to other states was “more of a message he was trying to send, not so much harming anything or anyone.”

“We’re kind of under attack just because we’re on the border,” Galvis said.