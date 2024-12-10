Air travel

Grenade found inside passenger's carry-on luggage at LaGuardia Airport, TSA says

The passenger told TSA officers he got the grenade, which was real albeit inert, as a gift from a museum.

By Tom Shea

TSA

For those traveling, just remember: Leave the explosives at home.

A grenade was found inside a man's carry-on luggage at LaGuardia International Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The passenger was going through security at the New York City airport on Monday when the weapon of war was discovered in his bag. It was determined to be a real, albeit inert, grenade, according to the TSA.

He told TSA officers that he got the grenade as a gift from a museum. Because it was inert, Port Authority Police did not take any action and the man faced no charges. However, the grenade did have to be surrendered to officers. The TSA said it would keep the explosive for training purposes.

The passenger who had packed the grenade was allowed to continue on to his flight, the TSA said.

This article tagged under:

Air travelTSA
