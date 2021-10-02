No Gronk Spike Sunday: Star Tight End Out for Pats-Bucs Game

Rob Gronkowski is not making the trip to New England and will not play in Sunday night's Patriots-Buccaneers game, ESPN is reporting.

Bucs’ TE Rob Gronkowski is not making the trip to New England today due to his rib injury and he will be out Sunday night vs. New England, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2021

Gronkowski exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 3 game with a painful rib injury and didn't practice all week.

NFL Media's Ian Rappaport had reported that the injury was not "a major one" and he was likely going to play Sunday.

"There is no way that Rob Gronkowski is missing this game," Rapoport said earlier this week.

But that was before Gronk missed Friday's practice and was listed as "doubful" on the Buccaneers' injury report.

Sunday would have been Gronkowski's first trip back to Foxboro since leaving New England.

Gronk hasn't played in Foxboro since the 2018 postseason. The 32-year-old tight end retired the following offseason, only to be coaxed to Tampa Bay by Brady in 2020.

Before getting injured, Gronkowski had been off to a fast start with four touchdown catches in three games this season.